Celebrations of Saka festival start

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day historic celebrations of Saka Nankana started with "Akhand Paat" at Gurdwara Janumasthan, Nankana Sahib, on the completion of 100 years of the festival.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) spokesman, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be chief guest in the central ceremony of the festival.

The will be held at Gurdwara Janumasthan, Nankana Sahib, on February 21 (Sunday) in which leaders of different political, religious and minority will participate.

The Sikh community will participate in the celebrations with zeal and zest while Hindu leaders would also attend the festival.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements, including security,accommodations and food, had been completed.

The district administration and police had made foolproof security arrangements for the guests.