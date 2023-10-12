Celebrations of Seerah Week 2023 continues at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The "Seerah Week 2023," organized by the PRIME Society for Arts & Literature (PAL), is underway at Peshawar Medical College (PMC).

Students from various academic intuitions, including PMC, Peshawar Dental College, Rufaidah Nursing College, University of Peshawar, Frontier College for women, IM Sciences and other esteemed intuitions are actively participating in these engaging competitions.

This lively week offers a diverse array of competitions and activities, including Quiz Competitions on the life of The Rasool (Sal-Allah-u-alahi-Wasalam) and His Companions, Naat Competitions, Calligraphy Exhibition, and a panel discussion on the life and teachings of the Rasool (Sal-Allah-u-alahi-Wasalam).

A series of events as part of "Seerah Week 2023," including Qirat and Naat competitions, aimed to shed light on the life of the Rasool (Sal-Allah-u-alahi-Wasalam) held at PMC.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, the Principal of PMC. Distinguished panelists, including Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq, Prof. Dr. Sahib islam, Prof. Dr. Nomanullah Wazir, and Dr. Prof. Muhammad Ashfaq, engaged in thought-provoking discussions about various aspects of the Nabi (Sal-Allah-u-alahi-Wasalam) life.

The Qirat and Naat presentations left the audience in awe as students showcased their remarkable talents and skills in highlighting the Rasool’s (Sal-Allah-u-alahi-Wasalam) life and teachings. The closing ceremony and prize distribution of Seerah Week 2023 will take place on October 16th at the PMC Auditorium.