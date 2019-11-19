UrduPoint.com
Celebratory Fire Claims Life In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:58 PM

Celebratory Fire Claims Life In Khanewal

A youngster was killed when a celebratory fire accidently hit him during a wedding ceremony in the limits of Nawan Shehr Police station Kabirwala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -:A youngster was killed when a celebratory fire accidently hit him during a wedding ceremony in the limits of Nawan Shehr Police station Kabirwala.

According to police, celebratory fire hit to death Mohsin Sargana during a marriage ceremony when another participant of the wedding resorted to aerial firing.

On receiving information, police team reached at the spot and arrested the accused Sajjad Hussain and also recovered pistol from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

