Celebratory firing ban, Hazara police arrests 120 violators and registered 103 cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hazara police Monday arrested 120 violators of aerial firing ban and registered 103 cases during a massive drive in the region.

To restrict the increasing numbers of celebratory firing that causes dozens of deaths in Hazara every year, Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman has launched a drive and directed the District Police Officers (DPO) of 8 districts in the region to take strict action against the violators.

Hazara police arrested 120 violators of the ban, registered 103 cases against them and also seized weapons and ammunition of different calibers including 6 Rifles, 4 Repeaters, 23 Pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 296 rounds of different calibers and explosive.

DIG Hazara also ordered DPOs to direct SDPOs and SHOs of their concerned police station to further enhance the speed of the campaign against the violators of aerial firing and save the lives of innocent people.

He also directed to take immediate action against the seller and purchaser of illegal ammunition and explosives particularly used in aerial firing and celebrations.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman requested all stake holders of the society to take part in the drive against celebratory firing, inform police about aerial firing, sale and purchase of illegal weapons, ammunition, explosives.