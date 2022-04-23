UrduPoint.com

Celebratory Firing Claims Kid Life In Rojhan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 02:03 PM

A nine-year old kid lost life following the celebratory firing in a wedding ceremony, on Saturday at Rohjan Tehsil, Chak No, 286 Rojhan Moza, falling under the jurisdiction of city police

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A nine-year old kid lost life following the celebratory firing in a wedding ceremony, on Saturday at Rohjan Tehsil, Chak No, 286 Rojhan Moza, falling under the jurisdiction of city police.

According to the police sources, a child, Alyaan was hit with a bullet due to uncontrolled aerial firing in a marriage ceremony held at his vicinity.

As per the police report, groom's friends allegedly were involved in celebratory firing, when Alyaan was nearby. Resultantly, as per the police, the bullet from one of the groom's friend gun may have caused the death of the child.

Subsequently, the police registered the case and started the search of individuals allegedly involved in celebratory firing.

