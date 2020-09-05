UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celebratory Firing Claims Life Of 6th-grade Student At Khanpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:05 PM

The celebratory firing took the life of 11 years old boy and injured two others at the village Halli Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The celebratory firing took the life of 11 years old boy and injured two others at the village Halli Khanpur.

According to the details, the father Banarus and relatives of the newborn baby started aerial firing to celebrate the birth at village Halli Khanpur when a fire took the life of 11 years old 6th-grade student Yaseen who was the cousin of Banarus while two other people sustained critical injuries.

The injured and dead body were shifted to the Trauma Center Haripur for treatment and postmortem.

Police also registered a case and started an investigation.

Aerial firing takes dozens of lives every year in the Hazara division on the festive occasions particularly on the eve of weddings. Aerial firing is completely banned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but usually on the occasions of wedding and other festive moments influential people always overlook the ban and police also ignore the firing of high ranking people which caused serious incidents.

