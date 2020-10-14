Celebratory firing claims life of a teenage boy at Ghari Habibullah

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The celebratory firing took the life of a 14 years old boy at Babar Colony Ghari Habibullah.

According to the details, 14 years old Huzaifa Shakeel who was attending the marriage of his cousin at Babar Colony Ghari Habibullah four days ago when his another cousin Waheed started aerial firing and he became a victim of a bullet and sustained critical injury.

The family of the ill-fated boy shifted him to Civil Hospital Ghari Habibullah where after the initial treatment doctor declared him critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where boy could not survive and lost his life after four days.

Ghari Habibullah police station also registered a case against the cousin Waheed and arrested him, the funeral prayers of Huzaifa Shakeel was also offered in his native village Hassari.

Despite a ban on aerial firing which claims dozens of lives every year in the Hazara division on the festive occasions particularly on wedding ceremonies.

Hazara Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police during last week categorically ordered all District Police Officers (DPO) of the region to strictly control aerial firing in their respective districts and take action against the violators.

He also ordered to send written instructions to families who are celebrating marriages about the ban on aerial firing and its hazards. This incident shows the causal behavior and implementation of the immediate orders which took another life.