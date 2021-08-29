Celebratory firing claims of a 10 year boy

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A 10-year old boy was allegedly shot dead in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony at Chak No 415/EB, in Tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, the incident was reported during the marriage ceremony of Abdur Rauf Sial, at Chak No 415/EB.

Police said that a group of his relatives had gathered there started firing in the air.

All of sudden, a bullet hit a kid namely Hamza and resultantly he died on the spot. The police registered the case and started search for the outlaws.