Celebratory Firing Claims Of A 10 Year Boy
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:00 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A 10-year old boy was allegedly shot dead in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony at Chak No 415/EB, in Tehsil Burewala.
According to police sources, the incident was reported during the marriage ceremony of Abdur Rauf Sial, at Chak No 415/EB.
Police said that a group of his relatives had gathered there started firing in the air.
All of sudden, a bullet hit a kid namely Hamza and resultantly he died on the spot. The police registered the case and started search for the outlaws.