Celebrities join hands with NACTA for spreading peace message

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has initiated a soft intervention on electronic and social media platforms to create awareness regarding peace and tolerance in society.

The campaign titled as "Conversation for Peace" addresses different social issues ranging from safer charity, hate speech and mob violence to social cohesion, accepting diversity and promoting peace and tolerance, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Renowned celebrities, influencers and intellectuals including Qibla Ayaz, Shoaib Akhtar, Syeda Arfa Zahra, Sania Saeed, Hina Dilpazeer, Wasey Chaudhary, Noor ul Hassan, Usman Mukhtar and others have joined hands to spread the message of peace and tolerance.

The campaign is being broadcasted on major tv Channels of Pakistan and on the official social media handles of NACTA. Further details may be obtained from the accounts: Twitter @NACTAPK, Facebook @ facebook.com/nacta.gov and Instagram @NACTAPK.