Celebrities, Politicians Encouraging Pakistani Expats For Donating In PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has engaged celebrities and politicians to encourage Pakistani expats for donating in the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund, set up recently to fight the pandemic in the country

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has engaged celebrities and politicians to encourage Pakistani expats for donating in the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund, set up recently to fight the pandemic in the country.

An official in the OP&HRD ministry told APP on Tuesday.

An online campaign has been kicked off with a title 'Pakistanis4Pakistan' to sensitize the overseas Pakistanis about the web portal launched recently to accept their charitable donations for the PM's COVID Relief Fund, an official in the OP&HRD ministry told APP on Tuesday.

More than 40 sports stars, celebrities and politician were requested to give clarion call to the Pakistani expatriates who always went extra mile to support their country during the crisis times, he added.

Soon after the launch of 'Pakistanis4Pakistan' drive over the social media, video messages of national and international stars started pouring in on Twitter and Facebook, urging the Pakistani expats to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19.

"We all know that Pakistanis, all over the world contributing back to Pakistan, creates such a lot of revenue and helps out the people that desperately need their help. So this is just a call out to all Pakistanis living abroad that they please support the prime minister's relief fund," said English cricket Star Kevin Pietersen in his one minute video message which he posted on his official twitter account.

He also shared the web portal address-covid.ophrd.gov.pk- in his video message.

Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat also rose to the occasion and tweeted: "Our overseas Pakistanis have never let us down. Your country once again needs you in these difficult times.""Coronavirus pandemic is making the entire global economy sink. The 25 per cent of our population [is] below the poverty line [so] Pakistan can be among the worst-hit country. Today our people face a stark choice whether to face a pandemic or hunger. Let's make it simpler for them, if we are successful in providing food and assistance to the people at their doorstep, they won't have to go outside and risk getting exposed to this deadly virus," Mehwish said in a video message while appealing the overseas Pakistanis to come forward for supporting their countrymen in this hour of distress.

Similarly, a lot of businessmen, sportsmen, politicians and people from other walks of life released their video messages and sent out appeals to the overseas Pakistanis for donating towards the PM's corona relief fund.

