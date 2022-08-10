UrduPoint.com

Celebs Congratulate Sadaf Kanwal And Shahroz Sabzwari As They Become Parents

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Congratulations are in order for the celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari, who have recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Power couple confirmed the news, first shared by the supermodel Mehreen Syed via social media. Minutes after the joyous announcement was made, showbiz bigwigs poured in immense love and best wishes for the newly born as well as newbie parents.

The 'Zakham' starlet Azfar Rehman also showered the little angle with blessings. Rehman shared the adorable click of Shahroz holding the new born along with the caption, "Congratulations, may Allah bless the little angel with health, happiness and prosperity".

Former morning show host and actress Shaista Lodhi also celebrated the birth on her Instagram story and penned "Many congratulations to the proud parents" along with the gripping photo of little one.

"Congratulations, may Allah keep you away from all evil eyes. So happy for you. This child will bring new blessings in your life," fellow model Huma Khan stated.

Minal Khan, Syeda Tuba Anwar, Nadia Hussain, Mathira, Ayeza Khan and many more congratulated the duo and extended warm wishes for the family.

