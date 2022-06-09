UrduPoint.com

Celebs Shower Wishes As Pakistan Television Launches PTV Films

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Celebs shower wishes as Pakistan Television launches PTV Films

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Since Pakistan Television inaugurated its new venture named 'PTV Films Division' on Wednesday, celebs from all around poured their wishes and support for the new initiative.

With this new project ptv will be focused to engage the youngsters in film-making via their own productions and will also be able to promote unique, fresh and quality content.

As soon as the project was launched, celebrities started to show their immense support and happiness over this great step.

Senior actor, film maker and actor Sangeeta said in a video note, "We congratulate PTV for the establishment of PTV Films Division and hope that our films will get a lot of progress in this program." Sharing a congratulatory message via video post actress Sana Fakhar said, "I would like to congratulate PTV on the establishment of films division and I wish that this department will continue to do more for the growth and prosperity of the organization.

"Famous film producer and screen writer Fizza Ali Meerza also shared her two cents stating, "I would like to congratulate PTV films for their beautiful initiative due to which the future of films in Pakistan is now looking very bright. My many good wishes and prayers are with PTV films."Along with these noted figures many more doting personalities from entertainment industry such as Ali Haider, Goher Mumtaz, Juggun Kazim and Haider Sultan Rahi sent appreciative messages while hoping for the best results to come in future by using this project for the better engagement and promotion of film industry in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Progress Ali Haider Sangeeta Post All From Industry Best PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

31 minutes ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

34 minutes ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

37 minutes ago
 Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In ..

Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In Afghanistan

40 minutes ago
 NUST takes a giant leap to be ranked 334th in the ..

NUST takes a giant leap to be ranked 334th in the world; retains first place in ..

43 minutes ago
 YouTube hosts first creator roundtable with Pakist ..

YouTube hosts first creator roundtable with Pakistani content creators

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.