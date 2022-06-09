Celebs shower wishes as Pakistan Television launches PTV Films

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Since Pakistan Television inaugurated its new venture named 'PTV Films Division' on Wednesday, celebs from all around poured their wishes and support for the new initiative.

With this new project ptv will be focused to engage the youngsters in film-making via their own productions and will also be able to promote unique, fresh and quality content.

As soon as the project was launched, celebrities started to show their immense support and happiness over this great step.

Senior actor, film maker and actor Sangeeta said in a video note, "We congratulate PTV for the establishment of PTV Films Division and hope that our films will get a lot of progress in this program." Sharing a congratulatory message via video post actress Sana Fakhar said, "I would like to congratulate PTV on the establishment of films division and I wish that this department will continue to do more for the growth and prosperity of the organization.

"Famous film producer and screen writer Fizza Ali Meerza also shared her two cents stating, "I would like to congratulate PTV films for their beautiful initiative due to which the future of films in Pakistan is now looking very bright. My many good wishes and prayers are with PTV films."Along with these noted figures many more doting personalities from entertainment industry such as Ali Haider, Goher Mumtaz, Juggun Kazim and Haider Sultan Rahi sent appreciative messages while hoping for the best results to come in future by using this project for the better engagement and promotion of film industry in Pakistan.