UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cell Established For Registration Of Complaints Against Profiteers, Over 570 Profiteers Fined On First Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:21 PM

Cell established for registration of complaints against profiteers, over 570 profiteers fined on first Ramadan

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Thursday said that a complaint cell had been set up to register complaints against profiteers and hoarders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Thursday said that a complaint cell had been set up to register complaints against profiteers and hoarders.

The cell was set up in the office of the Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, according to a news release.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that people could register their grievances in the cell from 9am on 02199244607 /02199244608 while consumers could also register their grievances in the offices of the districts administration.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that crackdown had been launched against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

He further said that officers of Bureau of Supply and prices were also conducting raids across the province in collaboration with the district administration to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the province and illegal profiteering would not be allowed in the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Khatu Mil Jeewan said that on the first day of Ramadan, over 2,700 shops, fruit and vegetable sellers and other food vendors were checked across the province. Fines of over Rs. 1.1 million imposed on about 570 shopkeepers across the province. Around 137 profiteers in Karachi division were fined with over Rs. 0.6 million while 435 profiteers in other districts of the province were also fined with Rs. 424,000.

He further said that profiteers will not be forgiven under any circumstances.

Dr. Khatomal Jeewan directed the districts administrations to take stern legal action against the hoarders and sellers of substandard items.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Chief Minister From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

24 minutes ago

China's Manned Spacecraft Moved to Launch Site Ahe ..

2 seconds ago

Study Finds Higher Risks of Blood Clots in COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Blinken Affirms US Commitment to Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

Wheat procurement campaign launched in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

AC conveys condolences to poor gypsy family over d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.