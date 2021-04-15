Cell established for registration of complaints against profiteers, over 570 profiteers fined on first Ramadan

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Thursday said that a complaint cell had been set up to register complaints against profiteers and hoarders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Thursday said that a complaint cell had been set up to register complaints against profiteers and hoarders.

The cell was set up in the office of the Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, according to a news release.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that people could register their grievances in the cell from 9am on 02199244607 /02199244608 while consumers could also register their grievances in the offices of the districts administration.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that crackdown had been launched against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

He further said that officers of Bureau of Supply and prices were also conducting raids across the province in collaboration with the district administration to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the province and illegal profiteering would not be allowed in the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Khatu Mil Jeewan said that on the first day of Ramadan, over 2,700 shops, fruit and vegetable sellers and other food vendors were checked across the province. Fines of over Rs. 1.1 million imposed on about 570 shopkeepers across the province. Around 137 profiteers in Karachi division were fined with over Rs. 0.6 million while 435 profiteers in other districts of the province were also fined with Rs. 424,000.

He further said that profiteers will not be forgiven under any circumstances.

Dr. Khatomal Jeewan directed the districts administrations to take stern legal action against the hoarders and sellers of substandard items.