Cell Set Up For Promotion Matters Of Govt. Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday apprised that the Punjab government undertook an important step with regard to promotional matters of government officials in the province from Grade 01 to Grade 20.

A special cell had been established in the CM Office to resolve departmental affairs and matters relating to the promotion of Punjab government officials.

Mohsin Naqvi appointed Special Secretary Muhammad Ahmad as a Focal Person in this regard.

A special cell had been functionalized in the CM Office to resolve any sort of issue relating to the promotion of all government officials from Grade 01 to Grade 20, said CM in his message on social media.

The government officials in case of any complaint regarding departmental or promotion cases could contact the special cell being established in the CM Office without any hesitation.

Focal Person and Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Ahmad can be contacted on these numbers 042- 99203268 and 0324- 4440226.

