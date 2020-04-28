Cell set up to monitor prices of essential items across Punjab: Nadeem Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab's Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that a special cell was being set up at the office of chief secretary to monitor the prices of essential items across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab's Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that a special cell was being set up at the office of chief secretary to monitor the prices of essential items across the province.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had issued orders to the chief secretary to activate the government machinery against hoarders and profiteers and no one would be spared, Nadeem Qureshi said in a statement.

He said profiteers and hoarders deserved no leniency. Instead of lowering prices during the Holy Month of Ramazan, shopkeepers and vendors resorted to money minting and they would be dealt with an iron hand, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the government and information about the hoarders and profiteers to the officials.