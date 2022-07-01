UrduPoint.com

Cells For Talented Youth To Be Set Up At Ministries For Innovative Policy-making Ideas: PM

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Cells for talented youth to be set up at ministries for innovative policy-making ideas: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government would set up special cells for talented youth at all ministries to encourage them work on their innovative ideas for national policy-making.

Addressing at the launch of Innovation Hub, he said the step aimed at encouraging the youth to involve in national development.

Being set under the Prime Minister's vision, the Innovation Hub will play an important role in harmonizing policy making with the needs of the country by incorporating the views of all stakeholders particularly country's talented youth and manpower.

PM Sharif said the innovative project would receive valuable feedback from stakeholders to help the government improve and refine its national policies.

He said modern education and technology had immense significance in today's world, and urged the experts, intellectuals and youth to connect with the government through their suggestions.

He stressed the importance of research work to explore the potential of various subjects for the benefit of general public.

The prime minister said he would personally promote the Innovation Hub which would act as an effective platform for youth to excel.

PM Sharif said the brilliant ideas of youth would be incorporated in policy-making so as to formulate them in a more practical way. Head of PM's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said the main objective of establishing Innovation Hub under the vision of PM Shehbaz Sharif was "putting the public back in public policy".

Besides himself, he said, the panel of experts comprising Faisal Bari, Mosharraf Zaidi, Shahrukh Wani and Ayesha Raza Farooq would finalize the ideas.

He said the selected proposals would be presented to the prime minister, which would later become part of the national policy.

This would be the first time that the general public would be involved in national policy-making, he added.

The youth present on the occasion gave their input about women development, tourism and hotel management, technology, and the need for improvement in educational curriculum.

