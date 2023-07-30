Open Menu

Cellular, Internet Services Suspended In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Cellular, internet services suspended in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government, on Saturday suspended mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital, as part of its security measures during 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The internet and cellular services remained suspended in Balochistan's capital Quetta from 6 am till 11 pm.

The decision was taken in response to the CPO Balochistan's request to maintain law and order in the city during the 9th and 10th Muharram, Home and tribal affairs department officials said.

