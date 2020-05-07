UrduPoint.com
Cellular Mobile Operators' Issues To Be Resolved: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that the issues of cellular mobile operators would be resolved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that the issues of cellular mobile operators would be resolved.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim, said a press release issued here.

Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the CEO Jazz in his office, and matters related to telecommunication, digitalilzation, spectrum allocation and broadband were discussed.

The CEO Jazz said that consumers would get benefit by ending withholding tax.

Donation by Jazz for corona relief fund was also discussed during the meeting and the minister lauded Jazz for the step and said that its benefit must reach to the public.

Meanwhile, Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali also met with Federal Minister for IT and briefed him about the working and functioning of NITB.

