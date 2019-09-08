UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cellular Network To Be Suspended Partially In Twin Cities During Muharram Processions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Cellular network to be suspended partially in twin cities during Muharram processions

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Telecom operators have been directed to suspend their services in specific areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Muharram-ul-Harram.

In a tweet, deputy commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat regretted the inconvenience to general public and said the cellular network would be closed during main procession in sectors G-9, G-10 on 8th Muharram.

In sectors G-6, G-7 and Blue Area, the mobile service would remain suspended on 9th Muharram-ul-Harram and 19th Safar owing to Chehlum precession.

The cellular service would remain suspended in Sector I-10, Khayaban-e-Sirsyed (Rawalpindi) during the night falling between 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram. The service would be unavailable in Sector G-6 on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram.

Likewise, the service will be no more available in Bari Imam area on 11th Muharram.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Bari Rawalpindi Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

56 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

56 minutes ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.