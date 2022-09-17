UrduPoint.com

Cellular Service In Quetta Remained Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Mobile service remained suspended in Quetta and some other parts of the province on Saturday in connection with the observance of the Chehlum of Hazrat.

"Government of Balochistan has decided to suspend cellular service in Quetta, and some other parts of the province," an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said.

It may be mentioned here that DIG Quetta Police Azfar Mehsar during a press conference held last week had hinted at suspending mobile service on particular mobile towers; however the same could not be done.

"The decision to suspend mobile service is to avoid untoward incidents during Karbala procession and maintain peace in the province," he added.

The suspension of cellular services started at 8am and continued the complete day.

This practice is annually adopted by the government for last couple of years following the continuous terror attacks on Muharram processions in Quetta and some other areas of the province.

