Cellular Services Suspension, Pillion Riding Ban For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (A.S)

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Cellular services suspension, pillion riding ban for chehlum of Imam Hussain (A.S)

As part of the security arrangements, pillion riding has been banned and the mobile phone service would also be suspended in the city to ensure law and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :As part of the security arrangements, pillion riding has been banned and the mobile phone service would also be suspended in the city to ensure law and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

According to a police spokesman, it was decided in a meeting chaired by City Police Officer Capt � Muhammad Faisal Rana here on Saturday.

The CPO said a comprehensive security plan had been formulated in collaboration with concerned law enforcement agencies and civil administration.

Under the security arrangements, Army troops would be deployed along with police personals during processions and Majalis, while no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

Respective officials should ensure provision of required facilities like uninterrupted electricity supply streetlights, splash of water on roads, removal of stones and other encroachments on the way of the procession.

Walk through gates would be installed for the screening of participants, and surveillance of processions would be carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

Special checking of routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors as well.

Besides, aerial surveillance would also be carried out of the procession.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic police (CTP) has chalked out a special plan for public and private transport to alternate routes for smooth flow of traffic.

