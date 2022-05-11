UrduPoint.com

Cement Factory Sealed Over Dengue Larva

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District administration teams Wednesday raided and sealed a cement factory over presence of dengue larvae here in Shujabab.

According to official sources,Health department teams led by District Administration officials launched anti-dengue surveillance drive at various places of the city and sealed a cement factory on temporary basis after finding presence of dengue larva here and imposed fine of Rs,25900 to owner of the factory.

Senior health official said that the checking drive regarding dengue was underway across the district.

He said that there were threats of spreading dengue due to weather change and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures.

He warned that heavy fines would be imposed along with sealing of building over dengue larvae.

