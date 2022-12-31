UrduPoint.com

Cementing Pak-US Education Ties A Core Priority: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 11:06 AM

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that the number of Pakistani students enrolling in US universities and colleges has increased by 17% to 8,000. He said we would work to have it increased especially in STEM subjects.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said that establishing robust Pak-US linkages in education sector and facilitating Pakistani students in getting access to top-notch universities of the United States would remain his priority during 2023.

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of University of Baltistan headed by its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan in Washington DC.

The Ambassador said that cooperation in education sector has remained a major plank of Pak-US bilateral ties.

He said we deeply appreciate the US government paying special attention to encourage our talented students, both girls and boys, from underserved areas to study in the world’s leading academic institutes in the United States.

Vice Chancellor Dr Naeem Khan briefed the Ambassador on various milestones achieved by University of Baltistan.

He apprised the Ambassador about academic linkages between University of Baltistan and Boston Architectural College, aimed at developing cultural heritage management curriculum, digital archives, curriculum support, faculty training and cultural exchanges.

Masood Khan appreciated the University of Baltistan’s efforts to establish linkages with its US counterparts and observed that greater collaboration in STEM, technology, tourism, mines and mineral would go a long way in tapping full potential of the area which had a vast trove of human and natural resources.

Masood Khan assured the Vice Chancellor that the Pakistan Embassy would continue to give its assistance in promoting university to university partnership.

