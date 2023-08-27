'Censorship has reached at peak in Kashmir after August 2019', says report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The level of censorship has reached a new high in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after India revoked its special status in August 2019 and the Modi regime has employed a range of intimidating tactics to ensure no reporting critical of its actions comes out of the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said journalists, rights activists, and even ordinary netizens in IIOJK are arrested for merely expressing their opinions on social media.

It said ordinary citizens' Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram accounts are being persistently censored to ensure there is no voice contrary to the government's claims.

Kashmiris' cell phones are being taped and every individual's activities are being monitored by Indian agencies, it added.

The report deplored that IIOJK's mainstream media is not allowed to report facts on the ground and legitimate political voices of the people of occupied Kashmir are being silenced under the guise of "national security".

It said the new censorship regime in the territory is meant to bring the Kashmiris to their knees and make them acquiesce to Indian policies but India must remember it cannot obfuscate what is happening in Kashmir by imposing strict censorship.