Census Activities To Remain Suspended During Eid Holidays: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A spokesman for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday said the field activities of the Population & Housing Census-2023 would remain suspended during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 21 to 25.

"The operations of the country's first-ever digital census will be resumed after Eid Holidays in the light of directions of the Census Monitoring Committee (CMC)," PBS spokesman Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said in a news release.

As per the latest statistics, he said overall 235 million population has so far been counted across the country.

Sharing some details, the spokesman said up till now, more than 16.5 million individuals had been counted in Karachi, while Lahore's population exceeded the 11.5 million figure.

Over 116 million individuals have so far been counted in Punjab; 52 million in Sindh; 39 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 19 million in Balochistan, he added.

