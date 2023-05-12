UrduPoint.com

Census Commissioner Says, Balochistan Population Exceeds 20.6 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:03 PM

The population of Balochistan has crossed 20.6 million, said census commissioner Noor Ahmad Perkani on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 )

Talking to a private news channel, he said 99 per cent of the digital census work has already finished at the province whereas the rest of it was underway in several blocks of Pashin, Lasbela and Quetta, besides municipal areas including hostels and police stations.

The registration of religious seminaries and prisons was also underway and expected to complete by May 15.

Perkani said if the results of the census are accepted, it may increase 10 seats in the National Assembly from the province, while the percentage of youth in the province has reached 60 per cent.

