Census committee proposes recommendations for upcoming census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Committee on Recommendations and Adoption of Best Practices for Upcoming Population Census on Friday reviewed the methodology adopted during the census conducted in the year 2017 and suggested recommendations for upcoming census.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan chaired the second Meeting of the "Committee on Recommendations and Adoption of Best Practices for Upcoming Population Census here said a press release issue by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Chief Economist, Muhammad Ahmed Zubair, representatives from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Population Council, Pakistan Institute of Developing Economic (PIDE) and NADRA.

The meeting also discussed methodology to be adopted, data collection and processing using digital platforms, and recommended modern methodologies being adopted for census in the region and at global level.

In meeting Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan said that national census provides important information on a country's population that is used in government planning and to underpin the national statistical system.

Therefore, the quality of such information is of paramount importance.

He highlighted that lessons learnt from previous census process should be incorporated to improve the methodology keeping the room open for improvement.

He said that for upcoming census, there should be a robust communication plan involving universities, academia, provincial departments and other relevant stakeholders to educate the public.

Trainings have to be given to the personnel involved in the census process as success of the census depends on the efficiency, quality and dedication of the census staff, he said.

Dr. Jehanzeb Khan advised to adapt UN guidelines on census methodologies aligning them according to the local environment and needs.

It was agreed that a comprehensive work plan would be formulated with specific timelines to be followed for the smooth implementation of the process.

DCPC noted that areas of key working groups and sub groups shall be formulated for mapping the entire country, mobilizing and training of staff, conducting a massive public campaign, canvassing all households, collecting individual information, compiling vast amounts of completed questionnaires and analyzing and disseminating the data.

It is to be noted that Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has included prominent demographers, researchers and experts in the Committee constituted by the Government of Pakistan for making recommendations based on international best practices for the next population census.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission is the Chair of the committee.

The recommendations of the committee will be presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for final approval.