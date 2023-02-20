UrduPoint.com

Census Of Private Schools Under Way, Not Satisfied With Performance Of Educational Boards: Sardar Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Census of private schools under way, not satisfied with performance of educational boards: Sardar Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah while expressing his reservations over the educational boards, said that he was not satisfied with their performance.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said that the conventional method of the education boards had to be changed in order to improve their performances. He said that OMR machines would be added to the educational boards for conducting examinations in a better way.

Syed Sardar Shah said that corruption could also be stopped through the use of technology.

The Minister said that the working committees would recommend on different tasks for important decisions.

He said that unfounded and misleading allegations were leveled against the culture department regarding Pakistan literature festival Lahore. He further said that the festival was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan –Karachi. The culture department did not spend even a penny.

While talking about the census of private schools, he said that the census of schools had been completed in rest of the province while survey in Karachi was under way.

Sardar Shah said that the schools census would be shared with the media.

Replying to a question on heavy fees of private schools, he said that the private schools had been asked to not get fees in advance.

Expressing disappointment over an incident of Hyderabad school, he said that action would be taken against responsible persons after the final report.

Replying to a question regarding exception to students of up to class three from examinations, he said that they did want to bring little minds under stress for exams.

He further said, 'We have to come out of number games in relations to children.'The minister said that the work on cluster schools was under way and after the cluster school policy only one education officer would be appointed in a district.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Corruption Technology Education Hyderabad Omani Rial Media From

Recent Stories

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

58 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

2 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

4 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.