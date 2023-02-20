Census of private schools under way, not satisfied with performance of educational boards: Sardar Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah while expressing his reservations over the educational boards, said that he was not satisfied with their performance.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he said that the conventional method of the education boards had to be changed in order to improve their performances. He said that OMR machines would be added to the educational boards for conducting examinations in a better way.

Syed Sardar Shah said that corruption could also be stopped through the use of technology.

The Minister said that the working committees would recommend on different tasks for important decisions.

He said that unfounded and misleading allegations were leveled against the culture department regarding Pakistan literature festival Lahore. He further said that the festival was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan –Karachi. The culture department did not spend even a penny.

While talking about the census of private schools, he said that the census of schools had been completed in rest of the province while survey in Karachi was under way.

Sardar Shah said that the schools census would be shared with the media.

Replying to a question on heavy fees of private schools, he said that the private schools had been asked to not get fees in advance.

Expressing disappointment over an incident of Hyderabad school, he said that action would be taken against responsible persons after the final report.

Replying to a question regarding exception to students of up to class three from examinations, he said that they did want to bring little minds under stress for exams.

He further said, 'We have to come out of number games in relations to children.'The minister said that the work on cluster schools was under way and after the cluster school policy only one education officer would be appointed in a district.