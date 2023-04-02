UrduPoint.com

Census Teams Collects Data Of 1.888m Houses In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore completes data of 1,888,849 houses under 7th Digital Housing and Population Census.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider to evaluate the working process of the census, the DC office spokesman told media here Sunday.

During the meeting, the DC directed the relevant teams to complete the census process till 4th April, the last day of the census.

She confirmed that data of 1,888,849 houses had so far been collected in Lahore district, asserting that as compared to 2017, a total of 131,158 houses had been increased in Lahore particularly in its Tehsil Raiwind.

The DC directed the census teams to pay special attention towards university hostels, Madaris and residential areas of labourers to achieve 100 percent target ans accuracy in 7th Digital Housing and Population Census.

She also directed all ACs (Assistant Commissioners) to review the performance of census teams on a daily basis in their respective areas.

"The Public is requested to call 57574-0800 if the team doesn't reach any home, and the team can also be called by texting the full address of their residence to 9727," she added.

