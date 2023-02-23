UrduPoint.com

Census To Continue Till April 30 In Sargodha

Published February 23, 2023

Census to continue till April 30 in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Coordinator of the Department of Statistics Sargodha Muhammad Rafique said the 7th census by the department would start from March 1 which would continue till April 30.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said online registration was under way under the self-enumeration which would continue till March 3.

He said that 19 statistical districts had been formed in Sargodha in which District Cantt was included.

He said that a total of 7,408 blocks had been made across the division and each block consisted of 200 to 250 households for the registration of which 3,704 workers and 601 supervisors wouldperform their duties while 10% of the staff had been kept in reserve.

People could contact 0800-57574 in case of any complaints,he added.

