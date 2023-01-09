UrduPoint.com

Census Training Sessions Held In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Training sessions for conducting the census were held on Monday in seven union councils and blocks of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Training sessions for conducting the census were held on Monday in seven union councils and blocks of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon while talking to trainers at Fast University said that the census is continuous activity that holds greater benefits for the development of the country.

He said that census provides information to form government policies, planning, welfare, and allocation of funds for neglected areas.

The deputy commissioner said that the government planned to hold a census country-wide while a pilot project would be conducted in different union councils and blocks of Islamabad.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated a new building at Fast University.

More Stories From Pakistan

