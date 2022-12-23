UrduPoint.com

Census Vital For Better Planning In Various Sectors: Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch on Friday highlighted the importance of the digital census and said this would help for better planning in various sectors.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the training session organized by the Federal Bureau of Statistics regarding the 7th Digital Census here.

All the enumerator trainers should carry out the census as a national duty and better give thorough training to the enumerators so that better data could be obtained through the census, he added.

He further said that the census was very important for other sectors including political and economic fields, saying that the provincial government would continue to cooperate with the relevant department in this regard.

In the end, the Director of the Federal Institute of Statistics Muhammad Suhaib thanked the Commissioner for gracing the occasion.

