UrduPoint.com

CENTCOM Chief Acknowledges Pakistan's Achievements In Fight Against Terrorism, Regional Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CENTCOM chief acknowledges Pakistan's achievements in fight against terrorism, regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to the GHQ and acknowledged Pakistan's achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace.

The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan whereas a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later, Commander CENTCOM called on COAS followed by a delegation-level meeting where matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation will also visit Torkham today. He will be apprised of counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Flood ISPR Visit United States Border

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

2 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.