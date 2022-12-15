ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to the GHQ and acknowledged Pakistan's achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace.

The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan whereas a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later, Commander CENTCOM called on COAS followed by a delegation-level meeting where matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation will also visit Torkham today. He will be apprised of counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.