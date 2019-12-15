UrduPoint.com
Centenarian Celebrations Of Govt Emerson College From Dec 18

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Centenarian celebrations of south Punjab's largest education institution, Government Emerson College, popularly known as Bosan Road College, will commence from Dec 18 with a reception and a cultural show, followed by fireworks.

Established on April 13, 1920, the College was named after former Punjab Governor and founder of the College, Sir Herbert William Emerson, who worked as Deputy Commissioner Multan as well.

The month long 100-year celebrations include football, cricket, table tennis, volley ball, teacher versus students matches, singing competition titled "voice of Emerson", painting competition under the title of "Artist of Emerson", sports gala and urdu poetry sitting, etc.

Principal Govt Emerson College, Dr Muhammad Saleem told APP on Sunday that Director Public Instructions of the College Chaudhry Jehangir Ahmed would open the celebrations. He said that politicians, doctors, armed forces officers, government officials, engineers, including the late Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan, former Punjab Governor, Makhdoom Sajjad Qureshi, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani's father Syed Alamdar Gilnai, former Chief Secretary Hafeez Randhawa, Nishtar Medical University VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, former VC BZU Dr Tariq Ansari and thousands of others studied at the historic College.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is likely to be the chief guest at closing ceremony at the College on Jan 25, 2020, he added.

Dr Anwaar Ahmad said that Pakistan Post should issue a commemorative postage stamp on the centenarian celebrations of Govt Emerson College, adding that missing facilities should also be provided by the government for students.

The College offers masters degree in over a dozen subjects besides BS, FSc etc, Dr Anwaar concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

