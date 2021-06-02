UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Center Asks AJK To Review Election Schedule: Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Center asks AJK to review election schedule: Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir government should review the decision for holding elections in the area.

Public gathering could pose threat to human lives amid COVID pandemic, he said in an interview with a private television channel. He said public meetings during election campaign could be risky for general public.

Adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs),he said could help avoid corona threat to people. Asad Umer said that Election Commission should review the schedule regarding AJK elections.

Replying to a question about purchasing corona vaccine, he said Pfizer vaccine would be available in coming days for the people proceeding to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To another question, he said many vaccination centers had already set up in provincial areas and there is no dearth of vaccine dozes there.

Pakistan

