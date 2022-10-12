UrduPoint.com

Center Extends Support To KP Govt In Curbing Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 09:58 PM

The federal government on Wednesday decided to support the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in curbing terrorist activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday decided to support the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in curbing terrorist activities.

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan chaired the meeting of steering committee, held to discuss the law and order situation. On this occasion, the committee members including MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA Khalid Magsi, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, former governor KPK Shaukat Ali Khan, and former Senator Muhammad Saleh Shah were present.

Despite the invitation, the committee members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif did not participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the various proposal to completely control the terrorism activities. The steering committee also expressed concerns over terrorist attacks in KPK, particularly in Swat, and expressed solidarity with the people of the province.

It was decided that federal government would support the KP government in curbing terrorist activities.

It also stressed upon the provincial government to ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics. The committee expressed concerns that extremism and terrorism was increasing in the province, while its provincial government was planning to stage a sit-in against the federal government.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sana Ullah opined, "It's quite unfortunate that the PTI members of the committee didn't participate in the meeting despite the invitation. It was unanimously decided to support provincial government in curbing terrorist activities".

"The KP government must ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics in the name of a long march against the federal government," added the interior minister.

