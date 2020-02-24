UrduPoint.com
Center For Advanced Technologies In Biomedical Materials To Produce Industry, Academia Interface

Mon 24th February 2020

A state-of-the-art `Center for Advanced Technologies in Biomedical Materials' being established at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) campus in Lahore under the initiative of Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force will help produce an effective interface between industry and academia for achieving goal of translational research in Biomedical Materials

According to an official source, the project costing up to Rs. 849.329 million will be fully executed in the duration period of two years.

The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocation for this project was 631.190 million. A total of Rs. 315.595 million funds have been released so far for the second quarter of 2019-20 allocation.

The Advanced Technology Center in Biomedical materials will be fully equipped with research and product development labs and workshops and provide opportunity to the scholars for joint research and training.

The center, having 3000 books and 10 research journals in the library, would help strengthen the existing research and Development bases in the country in the field of Bio-medical materials related disciplines.

Highlighting the project objective, the official source revealed that the projects aims at providing distinctive education and training in Biomedical materials and Tissue Engineering by producing PhD scientists and hands on trainings in the area of Biomedical Materials.

The project will also help develop Research and Development to tailor biomedical materials for optimum biological performance and establishing a generation of biomedical devices with enhanced lifetimes in orthopedic, ophthalmic, cardiovascular and dental applications.

It will also coordinate and integrate latest research in the multidisciplinary subject spectrum associated with Biomedical Materials and Tissue Engineering, the source added.

