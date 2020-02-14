Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) signs MoU with APP for cooperation

Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad signed a memorandum of Understanding with official news agency; Associated Press Of Pakistan (APP) Corporation here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad signed a memorandum of Understanding with official news agency; Associated Press Of Pakistan (APP) Corporation here Friday.

MoU signing ceremony held at APP headquarters this morning to promote cooperation between both the organizations in a broader range of areas.

It was decided that both the organizations will work together in the areas of mutual interest including exchange of articles, news and other documents/e-search material.

The MOU was signed by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, HI (M) Retd � President CGSS and Mr.

Muhammad Qamar Ullah � Director International News Agreements, APP on behalf of their respective organizations.

Other members of CGSS that were present at the MOU Signing included: 1 Mr. Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal � Former Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting and Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS 2. Barrister Babur Suhail � Vice President CGSS 3. Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) � Executive Director CGSS 4. Ms. Mehreen Gul � Director CGSS 5. Major Iqbal Aslam (Retd) � Manager Coordination CGSS 6. Ms. Madiha Ghaffar � Media & Communication Manager CGSS