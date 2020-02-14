Center For Global And Strategic Studies (CGSS) Signs MoU With APP For Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad signed a memorandum of Understanding with official news agency; Associated Press Of Pakistan (APP) Corporation here Friday.
MoU signing ceremony held at APP headquarters this morning to promote cooperation between both the organizations in a broader range of areas.
It was decided that both the organizations will work together in the areas of mutual interest including exchange of articles, news and other documents/e-search material.
The MOU was signed by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, HI (M) Retd � President CGSS and Mr.
Muhammad Qamar Ullah � Director International News Agreements, APP on behalf of their respective organizations.
Other members of CGSS that were present at the MOU Signing included: 1 Mr. Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal � Former Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting and Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS 2. Barrister Babur Suhail � Vice President CGSS 3. Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) � Executive Director CGSS 4. Ms. Mehreen Gul � Director CGSS 5. Major Iqbal Aslam (Retd) � Manager Coordination CGSS 6. Ms. Madiha Ghaffar � Media & Communication Manager CGSS