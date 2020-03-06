UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Center For Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) Signs MoU With University Of Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) signs MoU with University of Punjab

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and University of Punjab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of the Punjab here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and University of Punjab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of the Punjab here on Friday.

Both the institutions agreed to facilitate cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. It was decided that CGSS and University of the Punjab will work together to promote joint research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in the future. Furthermore, both the institutions will work and explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar ,Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore and Major General retd Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, ,Vice President CGSS signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

A total number of 150 students, faculty members and Deans of University of the Punjab attended the event.

Senior leadership of CGSS was also present during the occasion including Lt Gen retd Khalid Maqbool, (retd) , Former Governor of the Punjab and Member Advisory Board CGSS, Brig retd Mansoor Saeed , Member Advisory Board CGSS, Ghulam Akbar � Editor-in-Chief, National Herald Tribune and Member Advisory Board CGSS, Col, retd, Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) �ExecutiveDirector CGSS , Mehreen Gul � Director CGSS and Laraib Hassan � Digital MediaExecutive CGSS and Palwasha Nawaz � PR & Communication Executive CGSS.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad University Of The Punjab Governor Punjab Khalid Maqbool Event

Recent Stories

Old man killed, two injured in roof collapse

4 minutes ago

DC Bajaur inaugurates anti polio campaign

4 minutes ago

Gwadar offers huge investment opportunities for re ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops MD, Chairman PTV ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Favors OPEC+ Deal Extension, No Final Decis ..

2 minutes ago

UN Development Organization Commends Russia for Be ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.