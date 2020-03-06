Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) signs MoU with University of Punjab

Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and University of Punjab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of the Punjab here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and University of Punjab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of the Punjab here on Friday.

Both the institutions agreed to facilitate cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. It was decided that CGSS and University of the Punjab will work together to promote joint research projects on agreed fields for developing a sound cooperation in the future. Furthermore, both the institutions will work and explore opportunities to involve the academia in the multilateral fields.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar ,Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore and Major General retd Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, ,Vice President CGSS signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

A total number of 150 students, faculty members and Deans of University of the Punjab attended the event.

Senior leadership of CGSS was also present during the occasion including Lt Gen retd Khalid Maqbool, (retd) , Former Governor of the Punjab and Member Advisory Board CGSS, Brig retd Mansoor Saeed , Member Advisory Board CGSS, Ghulam Akbar � Editor-in-Chief, National Herald Tribune and Member Advisory Board CGSS, Col, retd, Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd) �ExecutiveDirector CGSS , Mehreen Gul � Director CGSS and Laraib Hassan � Digital MediaExecutive CGSS and Palwasha Nawaz � PR & Communication Executive CGSS.