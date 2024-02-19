Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event

The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosted a compelling book talk event on Monday, featuring Dr. Sadia Nasir, a distinguished researcher and author of the thought-provoking work "Extremism and Counter-Extremism Narratives in Pakistan: An Analysis of Narrative Building"

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosted a compelling book talk event on Monday, featuring Dr. Sadia Nasir, a distinguished researcher and author of the thought-provoking work "Extremism and Counter-Extremism Narratives in Pakistan: An Analysis of Narrative Building."

The event, highlighting CISS AJK, kicked off with an insightful introduction, paving the way for Dr. Nasir's presentation. Immersed in the intricacies of her book, Dr. Sadia Nasir provided a meticulous analysis of extremism and counter-extremism narratives in Pakistan. Her presentation illuminated the profound impact of these narratives, underscoring their role in reinforcing narrow religious, cultural, and social identities within the country.

The event embraced a discussion format guided by thought-provoking questions, expertly moderated by Research Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Shabbir. Dr. Nasir, in the course of the discourse, emphasized the pivotal significance of tackling the underlying causes of extremism, with a specific focus on the misinterpretation of religious teachings.

She illuminated the deficiencies in existing counter-narrative strategies, shedding light on their tendency to neglect the imperative for a broader and more encompassing approach, one that extends beyond militaristic measures in counter-terrorism initiatives.

Advocating for inclusive counter-narrative efforts, Dr. Nasir emphasized the necessity of amplifying diverse voices, including religious scholars, local ethnic leaders, civil society representatives, media professionals, students, and marginalized gender groups.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Executive Director Dr. Asma Khawaja, encapsulating the significance of the dialogue and emphasizing the imperative for ongoing scholarly engagement in the collective effort to combat extremism.

In a gesture of gratitude, Executive Director Dr. Asma Khawaja presented a souvenir to Dr. Sadia Nasir, acknowledging her valuable contribution to the discourse on extremism and counter-extremism in Pakistan.APP/SZS