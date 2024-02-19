Open Menu

Center For International Strategic Studies (CISS) Hosts Book Talk Event

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 09:42 PM

Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event

The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosted a compelling book talk event on Monday, featuring Dr. Sadia Nasir, a distinguished researcher and author of the thought-provoking work "Extremism and Counter-Extremism Narratives in Pakistan: An Analysis of Narrative Building"

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosted a compelling book talk event on Monday, featuring Dr. Sadia Nasir, a distinguished researcher and author of the thought-provoking work "Extremism and Counter-Extremism Narratives in Pakistan: An Analysis of Narrative Building."

The event, highlighting CISS AJK, kicked off with an insightful introduction, paving the way for Dr. Nasir's presentation. Immersed in the intricacies of her book, Dr. Sadia Nasir provided a meticulous analysis of extremism and counter-extremism narratives in Pakistan. Her presentation illuminated the profound impact of these narratives, underscoring their role in reinforcing narrow religious, cultural, and social identities within the country.

The event embraced a discussion format guided by thought-provoking questions, expertly moderated by Research Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Shabbir. Dr. Nasir, in the course of the discourse, emphasized the pivotal significance of tackling the underlying causes of extremism, with a specific focus on the misinterpretation of religious teachings.

She illuminated the deficiencies in existing counter-narrative strategies, shedding light on their tendency to neglect the imperative for a broader and more encompassing approach, one that extends beyond militaristic measures in counter-terrorism initiatives.

Advocating for inclusive counter-narrative efforts, Dr. Nasir emphasized the necessity of amplifying diverse voices, including religious scholars, local ethnic leaders, civil society representatives, media professionals, students, and marginalized gender groups.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Executive Director Dr. Asma Khawaja, encapsulating the significance of the dialogue and emphasizing the imperative for ongoing scholarly engagement in the collective effort to combat extremism.

In a gesture of gratitude, Executive Director Dr. Asma Khawaja presented a souvenir to Dr. Sadia Nasir, acknowledging her valuable contribution to the discourse on extremism and counter-extremism in Pakistan.APP/SZS

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event From

Recent Stories

SU issues schedule of buses

SU issues schedule of buses

12 minutes ago
 Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in ..

Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India

14 minutes ago
 Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre are ..

Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary ag ..

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomat ..

Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy

15 minutes ago
 House looted in Hassanabdal

House looted in Hassanabdal

15 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward ..

PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc

15 minutes ago
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack cas ..

ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case

15 minutes ago
 SC summons petitioner in plea against elections

SC summons petitioner in plea against elections

15 minutes ago
 Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center ..

Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam

12 minutes ago
 KDA decides to auction land

KDA decides to auction land

12 minutes ago
 Power supply suspension schedule for week

Power supply suspension schedule for week

12 minutes ago
 LESCO holds meeting to control over-billing

LESCO holds meeting to control over-billing

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan