Center For Research And Security Studies (CRSS) Holds A Workshop For Educating Youth

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:06 PM

Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) holds a workshop for educating youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in collaboration with the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar organized a workshop titled-"UlasiTaroon", speakers underlined the need for making efforts for educating youth for abiding the rule of law.

Speaking on the occasion Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Afridi said that collective efforts should be made to enlighten masses about the importance of laws to ensure peace and prosperity of a society "We must promote the culture of dialogue to address issues of social intolerance, extremist attitudes and practices. We need to rewire the national discourse to not only just discuss the problems but also remedies and promote critical thinking.

The youth must be open to debate, difference of opinions, new ideas and cross-cultural dialogue," he added.

Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chitrali from Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar said education and constitutional literacy are vital for democracy. Only by equipping citizens with such intellectual tools, can they make the best choice of their elected representatives.

Dr. Abdul Rauf, Chairman, Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar said that CRSS must be commended and encouraged for undertaking a youth development initiative like UlasiTaroon.

The speakers said that youth must comply with the core constitutional values of respect, equality, tolerance and rule of law to foster social cohesion in the society.

