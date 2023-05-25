Center for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Center for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience was launched here at Institute of Management Sciences (IMScirnces) on Thursday.

The ceremony was held under a GIZ & BMZ funded project titled, "Supporting Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Improving Climate Governance".

Accordingly to a press release issued here, CWC is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) at the National level and the Planning & Developing Department (P&DD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Various national and provincial government officers, experts from academia, the private sector, UN agencies, and NGOs attended the event.

The aim of the ceremony was the official launch of the Centre for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience (CWC), IMSciences.

Under the aforementioned project, IMSciences will extend support to GoKP in setting up a Climate Change Cell at the P&DD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and operationalizing the Climate Finance Unit at the MoCC.

In addition, IMSciences is tasked to develop climate change-related curricula and implement a one-year diploma on climate change at the IMSciences for the relevant government officers and young professionals.

Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, director IMSciences, made welcome remarks while Baptiste Chatre, Project Head of Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR) GIZ Pakistan presented a brief overview of the role of GIZ in improving climate governance.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq gave an introduction to CWC, whereas Dr. Shakeel Hayat presented the details of the Climate Change Diploma Program.

The Chief Guest, Miss Gulshan Aara Assistant Chief IDS (International Development Section) highlighted the importance of partnerships with academia and research centers.

She said that IMSciences should start a short course on Climate Change because the institute possesses adequate human resources to do it.

The ceremony ended with the inauguration of the CWC by SAR Project Head Baptiste Chatre and the Chief Guest Gulshan Aara Assistant Chief IDS.