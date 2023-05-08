UrduPoint.com

Center For Water Informatics, Climate Resilience To Be Inaugurated In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Center for water Informatics, climate resilience to be inaugurated in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A Center for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience (CWC) would be inaugurated in Peshawar to develop links with all Federal and provincial government departments, private sector and academia with a view to address water and climate change policies.

The center is established by Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar (IMsciences) and would serve as at think thank on climate resilience and water management, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Inauguration of CWC is scheduled for May 10, 2023 to be performed by Secretary Environment KP, adds the press release.

The CWC will develop a network of universities for water and climate resilience and a mechanism for implementing relevant policies.

It will also conduct research and develop links with all relevant departments to build their capacities in an institutionalized and sustainable manner.

The thematic areas of CWC are climate change adaptation and mitigation, building resilience of climate induced disasters, water policies, law, governance, linking climate and water with societal and development changes, linking local initiatives and gender diversity.

The CWC also plans to initiate one year diploma on climate change, one year diploma on WaSH, secure maximum internships, continue technical and financial assistance of Phd scholars and students of MS and BS programme.

It will also support the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in improving climate governance by establishing Climate Change Cell at the Planning and Development Department and through supporting Climate Finance Unit at the Ministry of Climate Change.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water May All Government

Recent Stories

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

59 minutes ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.