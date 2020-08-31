Center making every possible effort to resolve lingering civic issues of Karachi: Sher Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Monday reassured that his government was fully cognizant of the issues of Sindh, especially the residents of Karachi, and the center was making every possible effort to address the major civic issues confronting Karachi including sewerage, sanitation, and clean drinking water.

Talking to a private news channel, MPA Sher Zaman criticized that Karachi's civic authorities and the Sindh government were miserably failed to provide relief to the citizens after another heavy spell of rain but PTI would adopt every move that would ease the suffering of the masses in Karachi.

He also strongly criticized the PPP for their "politics of fraud and corruption" in Sindh, adding, PTI anti-corruption campaign is now entering Sindh and it is a war against corruption which we will win with the support of masses.

He lamented that the people of Sindh had been robbed of their fundamental and constitutional rights by PPP leadership over the past few years.

Zaman warned that PPP government must stop dacoity of the public wealth and rights of Sindh and its people.

He blamed that the dilapidated economic situation that has gripped everyone in Sindh especially Karachi is only due to bad governance and ineligibility of Pakistan People's Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

The PPP-led Sindh government does not have any programme for employment of the youth and the only thing that the PPP and its provincial governments in past and today had done is massive corruption.

He also asked the PPP government for misusing public funds that Sindh government should properly and honestly utilized these funds for betterment of Karachi.

"We have serious political difference with the Sindh government but we are compromising and working together with PPP for the development of the city which generates most of the revenue of the country", he added.

He said the Federal and Sindh governments reached a consensus for the development of Karachi and identified six areas for collaboration.