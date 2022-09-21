Center of Excellence inaugurated in Tandlianwala

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for School Education Dr. Murad Ras on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (Boys) at Tandlianwala.

Speaking during inaugural ceremony, he said that Centers of Excellence Authority in collaboration with Punjab Danish Schools completed this project with an estimated cost of Rs.205 million.

He said that new reforms were being introduced to improve performance of Education department so that new generations could be equipped with quality education for competing with rest of the world.

He said that entire activities of Education department were being computerized to discourage corruption at all levels from appointment till retirement of an employee.

MD Punjab Danish Schools Ahmad Malik briefed the minister and said that free education would be provided to 3000 students in Center of Excellence (Boys) Tandlianwala.

He said this school had triple-storey building comprising of 47 classrooms, science and IT labs, library, staff room and modern equipment in addition to tight security system.

Center of Excellence (Boys) Tandlianwala was the 12th school which was jointly established by Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority. Earlier, 20,000 were enrolled in 11 Centers of Excellence where they were being facilitated with quality education after charging monthly fee of Rs.20 per head only, he added.

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority/MPA Sameera Ahmed, MPA Firdous Ray, Ex-Members of Assembly Major (retd) Abdul Rahman Rana, Ahsan Riaz Fatiana, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEO) Ali Ahmed Siyan, teachers and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

