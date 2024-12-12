Center Of Excellence Schools Announce Admission Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The schools declared and upgraded as Centres of Excellence by Punjab government in Dera Ghazi Khan have announced their schedule for admissions to class sixth and ninth, providing an opportunity to the talented students to avail modern educational facilities at just Rs 20 per month fee.
Principals Centres of Excellence for Boys and Girls Faizullah Tareen and Shabana Afreen said that admissions to the 9th class would be held in the first phase for which students can submit their admission forms till Dec 28. Entry test for admissions would be held on Jan 5, 2025 while merit list would be made public on Jan 8.
Sixth class admission process would begin in the second phase and students can get admission forms from Jan 15 to Feb 4. Entry test would be held on Feb 16 while merit list would be made public on Feb 20, 2025, the principals said.
They said that syllabus books of Punjab Text Boob board of urdu, English, mathematics and other science subjects would be used to prepare entry test. They said the centers of excellence were equipped with all the modern day educational and training facilities like computer laboratories, science laboratories, and model classrooms where qualified teachers teach and train the students.
APP/hus
