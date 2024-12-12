Open Menu

Center Of Excellence Schools Announce Admission Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Center of Excellence schools announce admission schedule

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The schools declared and upgraded as Centres of Excellence by Punjab government in Dera Ghazi Khan have announced their schedule for admissions to class sixth and ninth, providing an opportunity to the talented students to avail modern educational facilities at just Rs 20 per month fee.

Principals Centres of Excellence for Boys and Girls Faizullah Tareen and Shabana Afreen said that admissions to the 9th class would be held in the first phase for which students can submit their admission forms till Dec 28. Entry test for admissions would be held on Jan 5, 2025 while merit list would be made public on Jan 8.

Sixth class admission process would begin in the second phase and students can get admission forms from Jan 15 to Feb 4. Entry test would be held on Feb 16 while merit list would be made public on Feb 20, 2025, the principals said.

They said that syllabus books of Punjab Text Boob board of urdu, English, mathematics and other science subjects would be used to prepare entry test. They said the centers of excellence were equipped with all the modern day educational and training facilities like computer laboratories, science laboratories, and model classrooms where qualified teachers teach and train the students.

APP/hus

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

34 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

53 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

1 hour ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

1 hour ago
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

18 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

18 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan