Center of non-formal basic education set up at Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The literacy and non-formal basic education department Punjab has set up 10 centers of non-formal education for imparting basic education to the prisoners in central jails.

The special educational courses will be offered to educate the illiterate prisoners in the jails.

In this regard, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian inaugurated the center in central jail here Tuesday. Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan, DO literacy Naveedul Haq and jail officers were present on the occasion.

He urged the prisoners to get benefit from the program and educate themselves with basic education.

He appreciated the greenery, cleanliness, peace and beautification of jail and lauded the efforts of jail superintendent in this regard.

Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan said this was a very appreciable step towards imparting education to about 250 un-educated inmates.

Earlier, DO literacy Naveedul Hassan Butt highlighted the objectives of centers of non-formal education and said that prisoners will be imparted basic introduction with urdu, Math and English.

Later, books and other material were distributed among prisoners and teachers.