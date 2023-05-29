Center Okays Guidelines To Install LPG Air-mix Plants
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Monday granted its approval for the implementation of policy guidelines pertaining to the installation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plants by the private sector.
Private sector could set up LPG air-mix plants in accordance with the recently revised guidelines as the 2016 policy was no more applicable, said a press release.
"The owners of the LPG air-mix plants will be allowed to import LNG for storage, filling and distribution. However, the prices mechanism will be deregulated for the air-mix plants of the private sector," it stated.
OGRA would ensure that air-mix plant licensees would not hinder the cylinder market.
It added that LPG air-plant license holders would not transfer the consumers to alternative resources like natural gas, LPG cylinders.
LPG air-plant license holders will notify the tariff by the 10th of every month and report to OGRA.
OGRA will review the complaints regarding distribution and monitoring as a LPG sector regulator.