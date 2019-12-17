UrduPoint.com
Center Provided 10 Days More To Settle Down Election Commission Of Pakistan Members Appointment Issue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:37 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday gave ten days more to the federation to settle down the issue of the appointment of Sindh and Balochistan members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition challenging the appointment of two ECP members.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah and National Assembly secretary appeared before the bench on behalf of the federation.

During the course of proceeding, the NA secretary requested the court to grant 10 days more to find a solution regarding the appointments of the ECP members for Sindh and Balochistan.

To this, the chief justice said the court was confident that a solution of this matter would be found withing stipulated time frame.

He observed that leader of the house and opposition leader had to play their roles to address this matter.

He was of the view that this issue should be addressed in the Parliament.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 31.

