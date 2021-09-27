Center-Sindh coordination a must for mega projects completion: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while urging the Sindh government to reconsider Bundle Island project, called for renewed coordination between Federal and provincial governments for successful accomplishment of mega projects.

"Regarding problems of Karachi, both the federal and Sindh governments will have to move again together. All this is inter- connected. Some things federal government cannot do alone while others Sindh government cannot do solely without center's support," he said.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Karachi Circular Railway project, the prime minister said the project would shift burden from Karachi's roads.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony besides senior officers.

The prime minister said major cities were engine of growth for any country like London had been for UK, New York for US and Karachi for Pakistan.

He said Karachi was about to take off in 80s when it was hit by riots, thus impacting the whole country.

He said in September, both the federal and Sindh governments announced Karachi Transformation Plan for uplift of the city.

He believed that Karachi could attract investment from across the world but the provision of basic infrastructure was prerequisite like public transport. He said the required investment was not made on the public transport sector in Karachi.

